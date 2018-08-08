NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Musicians John Eriksson, Bjorn Yttling, and Peter Moren of Peter, John, and Bjorn pose for a portrait while attending Locked featuring Peter Bjorn and John presented by Columbia Records and DeLeon Tequila at Rose Bar at Gramercy Par

Peter Bjorn And John To Cap North American Tour In San Francisco

August 8, 2018
On Wednesday, Swedish indie band Peter Bjorn and John announced the release of their eighth studio album, Darker Days and a return North America for several tour dates, Billboard reports.

Following their European leg of the tour in October, the trio will make it's way through the states by way of Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and concluding at The Independent in San Francisco on December 9.

According to a press release, Darker Days takes a "stripped-down approach, reflecting on each member's take on darkness." Band members Peter Morén, Björn Yttling and John Eriksson each took a forefront in writing music for the album. Songs will have a unique style of the songwriter, while maintaining the band's signature sound.

Peter Bjorn and John North American Tour Dates:
10/18 - Flex - Vienna, AT
10/19 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, CZ
10/20 - Scope Festival - Berlin, DE
11/29 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA
11/30 - Rough Trade - Brooklyn, NY
12/01 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY
12/02 - Rock & Roll Hotel - Washington, DC
12/04 - Velvet Undergrouns - Toronto, ON
12/05 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL
12/07 - Marty’s on Newport - Sana Ana, CA
12/08 - Teragram - Los Angeles, CA
12/09 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA

Tickets are available through the band's website.
 

