Pearl Jam Reveals Poster of Burning White House, Republicans Not Pleased

August 15, 2018
A new Pearl Jam poster that shows the White House on fire and a bald eagle pecking at the bones of what appears to be President Trump, seems to have a negative affect on Republicans.

The Associated Press reports the band tweeted the artwork, designed by Jeff Ament and Bobby Brown from their Missoula show, Tuesday night, but did not confirm if it was indeed Trump's skeleton depicted on the poster.

Pearl Jam's Missoula show was to support re-electing Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Tester of Montana. Who happens to be from Aments' hometown.

Tester's opponent, National Republican Senate Committee and Montana Senate candidate Matt Rosendale compared the poster to the time comedienne Kathy Griffin held up a fake decapitated Trump head.

The band was not available for comment.

