Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd Rocks Out Like No One's Watching at Foo Fighters Concert

By: Marty Rosenbaum

February 6, 2019

You're never too famous to rock out. Especially if you're at a Foo Fighters gig!

Paul Rudd took in the Foo Fighters pre-Super Bowl concert in Atlanta last weekend and was enjoying the heck out of it. 

Check out this Twitter video showing Rudd immensely enjoying the Foo's cover of "Blitzkrieg Bop."

