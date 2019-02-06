Paul Rudd Rocks Out Like No One's Watching at Foo Fighters Concert
By: Marty Rosenbaum
February 6, 2019
You're never too famous to rock out. Especially if you're at a Foo Fighters gig!
Paul Rudd took in the Foo Fighters pre-Super Bowl concert in Atlanta last weekend and was enjoying the heck out of it.
Check out this Twitter video showing Rudd immensely enjoying the Foo's cover of "Blitzkrieg Bop."
Here’s Paul Rudd loving the hell out of the Foo Fighters show last night pic.twitter.com/ykxmhqCna1— Aaron Chewning (@AaronChewning) February 4, 2019