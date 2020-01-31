Patrick Talks With Lacey Evans Ahead Of Friday Night Smackdown In San Jose

Lacey Evans, the WWE Friday Night Smackdown Superstar, dubbed "The Lady of WWE", will be in town for Friday Night Smackdown at the SAP Center on Friday February 7th and on the WWE Road to Wrestlemania Supershow at Oakland Arena on Saturday February 8th. Evans called in to talk with Patrick about her experience the 2020 Royal Rumble in a questionable loss to the Bay Area's own Bayley, as seen in the screen shot below, where some foul play may have scewed results. Also, Lacey Evans discusses how it is raising a family within a globe crossing industry, comparing the workouts between WWE and the Marines, and much more. Give a listen below: