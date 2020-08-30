MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 08.30.20
Here's what Patrick played on this week's Midnight Melancholy
August 30, 2020
Every Saturday night at midnight Patrick brings you an hour downtewmpo tracks on Midnight Melancholy. Here's what he played this week:
deadmau5 - "sleepless"
Still Woozy - "Wolfcat"
Lætitia - "Quane Street"
Disclosure - "Birthday (feat. Kehlani & Syd)"
Amtrac - "Never Lost"
Snoozegod - "be HONEST (feat. Mr.Käfer & Joci Oye)"
prxz & Shiloh Dynasty - "Empty Hearts"
n o r m a l - "cielo"
Crumb - "So Tired"
OXALIS - "Haiku No. 1"
Vincent Ryan - "Breeze"
Elijah Who - "soy latte"
DOWORK & Spinal Twist - "Coffee Nap"
DJ Shadow - "What Does Your Soul Look Like (Pt. 4)"
Oh Genius - "Just Vibes With It (feat. SkyBlew & Tsilla)"
VECTOR GRAPHICS - "DESTINE"
The Weeknd - "Heartless (Vapor Wave Remix) (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)"