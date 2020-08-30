MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 08.30.20

Every Saturday night at midnight Patrick brings you an hour downtewmpo tracks on Midnight Melancholy. Here's what he played this week:

deadmau5 - "sleepless"

Still Woozy - "Wolfcat"

Lætitia - "Quane Street"

Disclosure - "Birthday (feat. Kehlani & Syd)"

Amtrac - "Never Lost"

Snoozegod - "be HONEST (feat. Mr.Käfer & Joci Oye)"

prxz & Shiloh Dynasty - "Empty Hearts"

n o r m a l - "cielo"

Crumb - "So Tired"

OXALIS - "Haiku No. 1"

Vincent Ryan - "Breeze"

Elijah Who - "soy latte"

DOWORK & Spinal Twist - "Coffee Nap"

DJ Shadow - "What Does Your Soul Look Like (Pt. 4)"

Oh Genius - "Just Vibes With It (feat. SkyBlew & Tsilla)"

VECTOR GRAPHICS - "DESTINE"

The Weeknd - "Heartless (Vapor Wave Remix) (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)"