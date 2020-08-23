MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 08.23.20

Every Saturday night at midnight Patrick drops an hour of downtempo tracks on Midnight Melancholy. Here's what he played on this week's show:

Tame Impala - The Less I Know The Better (rum world slowed + reverb remix)

Cloudchord & Soul Food Horns - Bopatron

jhfly - for you

Stan Forebee - Cargo Rhodes

sobhhï - alone somehow

J-Walk - French Letter

Mk.gee - Isn't It So Convenient

Com Truise - Ultrafiche of You

Jamie Isaac & Nosaj Thing - Next To Me

Nathan Kawanishi - Haru

goosetaf & Timothy Infinite - Cherry Blossom

EFÉ - Seven

Bonus Points - It's Better This Way

Hooverphonic - 2 Wicky

City Girl - Walking in the Rain to a Café to Write Down Private Thoughts in Public

The Pharcyde - Runnin'​