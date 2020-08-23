MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 08.23.20
Here's what Patrick played on this week's Midnight Melancholy
August 23, 2020
Every Saturday night at midnight Patrick drops an hour of downtempo tracks on Midnight Melancholy. Here's what he played on this week's show:
Tame Impala - The Less I Know The Better (rum world slowed + reverb remix)
Cloudchord & Soul Food Horns - Bopatron
jhfly - for you
Stan Forebee - Cargo Rhodes
sobhhï - alone somehow
J-Walk - French Letter
Mk.gee - Isn't It So Convenient
Com Truise - Ultrafiche of You
Jamie Isaac & Nosaj Thing - Next To Me
Nathan Kawanishi - Haru
goosetaf & Timothy Infinite - Cherry Blossom
EFÉ - Seven
Bonus Points - It's Better This Way
Hooverphonic - 2 Wicky
City Girl - Walking in the Rain to a Café to Write Down Private Thoughts in Public
The Pharcyde - Runnin'