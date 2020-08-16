MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 08.16.2020

Every Saturday night at midnight Patrick drops on an hour of downtempo tracks on Midnight Melancholy. Here's what he played this week:

Evil Nine - Hired Goons

Brock Berrigan - Point Pleasant

emune - "Hittin' Switches (Instrumental)"

Lo'fi Boy - "Sherbet"

James Blake - "You're Too Precious'

JGrrey - "Ain't So'

Peachy! & mxmtoon - "Falling for U"

Beowülf - "We Accept the Love We Think We Deserve'

Air & Gordon Tracks - "Playground Love'

Yestalgia - "See You Tomorrow Sunshine"

Alfa Mist & Emmavie - "Fly Away"

Shag - "Know The Feelin'"

j^p^n - "thyme"

Jamie xx - "The Rest is Noise"

Cosmic Cycler - "Nocturnal City Streets"

Electric Youth - "Coming Right Back For You (Sarah Sarah Remix)"