MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 08.16.2020
Here's what Patrick played on Saturday night
August 16, 2020
Every Saturday night at midnight Patrick drops on an hour of downtempo tracks on Midnight Melancholy. Here's what he played this week:
Evil Nine - Hired Goons
Brock Berrigan - Point Pleasant
emune - "Hittin' Switches (Instrumental)"
Lo'fi Boy - "Sherbet"
James Blake - "You're Too Precious'
JGrrey - "Ain't So'
Peachy! & mxmtoon - "Falling for U"
Beowülf - "We Accept the Love We Think We Deserve'
Air & Gordon Tracks - "Playground Love'
Yestalgia - "See You Tomorrow Sunshine"
Alfa Mist & Emmavie - "Fly Away"
Shag - "Know The Feelin'"
j^p^n - "thyme"
Jamie xx - "The Rest is Noise"
Cosmic Cycler - "Nocturnal City Streets"
Electric Youth - "Coming Right Back For You (Sarah Sarah Remix)"