MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 08.09.2020
Here's what Patrick played on this week's Midnight Melancholy
August 9, 2020
Every week Patrick drops on an hour of downtempo tracks on Midnight Melancholy. Here's what he Played on Saturday night:
Bakar - "Chill"
Ross from Friends - "Bootman"
Resident - "Coffee"
Cap Kendricks - "Faded Curtains"
The Sound Providers - "Autumn Evening Breeze"
Kamaal Williams - "Hold On (feat. Lauren Faith)"
aimless - "drizzle (feat. G Mills)"
Paramore - "Decode (L.Dre Remix)"
Rook1e & .ihaveaface - "we'll stay inside when it rains"
Snoh Aalegra - "Fool For You"
A L E X - "Proud of You"
Saib - "Bubble Beat"
CASTLEBEAT - "80's High School"
BØJET - "Letting Go"
Home - "Decay"
Grimes - "Swan Song"
Olive - "You're Not Alone"