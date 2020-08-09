MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 08.09.2020

Every week Patrick drops on an hour of downtempo tracks on Midnight Melancholy. Here's what he Played on Saturday night:

Bakar - "Chill"

Ross from Friends - "Bootman"

Resident - "Coffee"

Cap Kendricks - "Faded Curtains"

The Sound Providers - "Autumn Evening Breeze"

Kamaal Williams - "Hold On (feat. Lauren Faith)"

aimless - "drizzle (feat. G Mills)"

Paramore - "Decode (L.Dre Remix)"

Rook1e & .ihaveaface - "we'll stay inside when it rains"

Snoh Aalegra - "Fool For You"

A L E X - "Proud of You"

Saib - "Bubble Beat"

CASTLEBEAT - "80's High School"

BØJET - "Letting Go"

Home - "Decay"

Grimes - "Swan Song"

Olive - "You're Not Alone"