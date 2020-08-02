MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 08.02.2020

Every Saturday at 12AM Patrick plays an hour of downtempo tracks on Midnight Melancholy. Here's what he played this week:

Joji - "Gimme Love (Channel Tres Remix)"

B-ahwe - "Sweet"

The Deli - "5:32 PM"

Aphex Twin - "Flim"

guardin - "Snowflakes"

charlie toØ human - "the bluebird's dream"

Tom Misch - "Movie"

Jai Paul - "Do You Love Her"

Madvillain - "Accordion"

Justnormal - "Dark Wood"

Chrome Sparks - "Marijuana"

Funky DL - "Fanatic (Instrumental)"

Renjā - "Stored Memories"

Tricky - "Hell Is Around The Corner"

BluntOne - "Monk Serenity"

AUDREY NUNA - "Time"

Massive Attack - "Dissolved Girl"