MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 08.02.2020

Here's what Patrick played on this week's Midnight Melancholy

August 2, 2020
Patrick
Patrick
Midnight Melancholy

ALT 105.3

Categories: 
Shows

Every Saturday at 12AM Patrick plays an hour of downtempo tracks on Midnight Melancholy. Here's what he played this week:

Joji - "Gimme Love (Channel Tres Remix)"
B-ahwe - "Sweet"
The Deli - "5:32 PM"
Aphex Twin - "Flim"
guardin - "Snowflakes"
charlie toØ human - "the bluebird's dream"
Tom Misch - "Movie"
Jai Paul - "Do You Love Her"
Madvillain - "Accordion"
Justnormal - "Dark Wood"
Chrome Sparks - "Marijuana"
Funky DL - "Fanatic (Instrumental)"
Renjā - "Stored Memories"
Tricky - "Hell Is Around The Corner"
BluntOne - "Monk Serenity"
AUDREY NUNA - "Time"
Massive Attack - "Dissolved Girl"

Tags: 
Midnight Melancholy