MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 08.02.2020
Here's what Patrick played on this week's Midnight Melancholy
August 2, 2020
Every Saturday at 12AM Patrick plays an hour of downtempo tracks on Midnight Melancholy. Here's what he played this week:
Joji - "Gimme Love (Channel Tres Remix)"
B-ahwe - "Sweet"
The Deli - "5:32 PM"
Aphex Twin - "Flim"
guardin - "Snowflakes"
charlie toØ human - "the bluebird's dream"
Tom Misch - "Movie"
Jai Paul - "Do You Love Her"
Madvillain - "Accordion"
Justnormal - "Dark Wood"
Chrome Sparks - "Marijuana"
Funky DL - "Fanatic (Instrumental)"
Renjā - "Stored Memories"
Tricky - "Hell Is Around The Corner"
BluntOne - "Monk Serenity"
AUDREY NUNA - "Time"
Massive Attack - "Dissolved Girl"