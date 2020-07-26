MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 07.26.20

Every Saturday night at midnight Patrick brings you a special hour of downtempo tracks on Midnight Melancholy. Here's what he played this week:

The Avalanches - "Wherever You Go (feat. Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry, & CLYPSO)"

Moose Dawa - "Menti"

Miscél - "us"​

Still Woozy - "Foolsong"

Azeda Booth - "Be It"

Little Dragon - "Where You Belong"

Sarah, the Illstrumentalist - "Lemon Wedge in the Sky"

cbakl - "By the Seaside"

SwuM & chief. - "Lost in Flight"

KAYTRANADA - "TOGETHER (feat. AlunaGeorge & GoldLink)"

Tosca - "Forte"

NMESH - "KΞΞP/////THIS/////"

The Seshen - "Distant Heart"

Madson Project. - "Idc"

killedmyself - "that kindled look in her eyes"

Kid Koala - "Moon River"