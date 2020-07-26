MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 07.26.20
Here's what Patrick played on this week's Midnight Melancholy
July 26, 2020
Every Saturday night at midnight Patrick brings you a special hour of downtempo tracks on Midnight Melancholy. Here's what he played this week:
The Avalanches - "Wherever You Go (feat. Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry, & CLYPSO)"
Moose Dawa - "Menti"
Miscél - "us"
Still Woozy - "Foolsong"
Azeda Booth - "Be It"
Little Dragon - "Where You Belong"
Sarah, the Illstrumentalist - "Lemon Wedge in the Sky"
cbakl - "By the Seaside"
SwuM & chief. - "Lost in Flight"
KAYTRANADA - "TOGETHER (feat. AlunaGeorge & GoldLink)"
Tosca - "Forte"
NMESH - "KΞΞP/////THIS/////"
The Seshen - "Distant Heart"
Madson Project. - "Idc"
killedmyself - "that kindled look in her eyes"
Kid Koala - "Moon River"