MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 07.19.20
July 19, 2020
Here's what Patrick played on his special birthday edition of Midnight Melancholy this week:
Flying Lotus - "All In"
FKA Twigs - "sad day"
Elina Filice - "Thinking of You"
DJ Shadow - "Hindsight"
Aso - "Ride Away"
Seb Zillner - "What If We Met"
Mono:Massive - "Wake Up"
C4C & kokoro - "Say Yes"
boxboys - leaves from the vine
Nujabes - Blessing It (Remix)
BADBADNOTGOOD - "Confessions"
Charizma & Peanut Butter Wolf - "Methods"
Saint Pepsi - "Enjoy Yourself"
Desire - "Saturday"
The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights (Chromatics Remix)
The Midnight - "Los Angeles"