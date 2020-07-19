MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 07.19.20

Here's what Patrick played on his special birthday edition of Midnight Melancholy this week:

Flying Lotus - "All In"

FKA Twigs - "sad day"

Elina Filice - "Thinking of You"

DJ Shadow - "Hindsight"

Aso - "Ride Away"

Seb Zillner - "What If We Met"

Mono:Massive - "Wake Up"

C4C & kokoro - "Say Yes"

boxboys - leaves from the vine

Nujabes - Blessing It (Remix)

BADBADNOTGOOD - "Confessions"

Charizma & Peanut Butter Wolf - "Methods"

Saint Pepsi - "Enjoy Yourself"

Desire - "Saturday"

The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights (Chromatics Remix)

The Midnight - "Los Angeles"