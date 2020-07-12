MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 07.12.20

Every Saturday at midnight Patrick brings you an hour of downtempo tracks on Midnight Melancholy. Here's what he played on July 12th's show:

Lianna La Havas - "Weird Fishes"

Brock Berrigan - "Hindsight"

Nightmares On Wax - "Aquaself"

Snoozegod - "Empty Promises"

MMOTHS - "Heart (feat. Keep Shelly In Athens)"

Moses Sumney - "Cut Me"

Giraffage - "Feels"

Chet Faker - "Talk Is Cheap"

The Midnight - "Last Train"

Houis - "V."

Tara Mills & Young Teflon - "Lost Control (feat. Carns Hill)"

Gorillaz - "Double Bass"

Blvk - "Withu"

Slow Magic - "Somewhere (feat. Woven in Hiatus)"

Burial - "Hiders"