MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 07.12.20
Here's what Patrick played on this week's Midnight Melancholy
July 12, 2020
Every Saturday at midnight Patrick brings you an hour of downtempo tracks on Midnight Melancholy. Here's what he played on July 12th's show:
Lianna La Havas - "Weird Fishes"
Brock Berrigan - "Hindsight"
Nightmares On Wax - "Aquaself"
Snoozegod - "Empty Promises"
MMOTHS - "Heart (feat. Keep Shelly In Athens)"
Moses Sumney - "Cut Me"
Giraffage - "Feels"
Chet Faker - "Talk Is Cheap"
The Midnight - "Last Train"
Houis - "V."
Tara Mills & Young Teflon - "Lost Control (feat. Carns Hill)"
Gorillaz - "Double Bass"
Blvk - "Withu"
Slow Magic - "Somewhere (feat. Woven in Hiatus)"
Burial - "Hiders"