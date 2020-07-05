MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 07.05.20

Every Saturday night Patrick brings you an hour of downtempo tracks and here's what he played on a special 4th of July edition of Midnight Melancholy:

The Brand New Heavies - Sometimes (J DIlla Remix) (Feat. Q-Tip)

guardin - give me something

charlie toØ human & xJK - shh

potsu - just friends

SPEECHLESS - Float

Jasper Tygner - Something Else (feat. Ruby Wood)

SadBoyProfilic & Thomas Reid - Just Like You Do

Joya Mooi - Hold You Tight

Joji - Sanctuary

Tom Misch - Lost in Paris (feat. GoldLink)

guccihighwaters - rope

Tycho - L

Hazy Year - Magnolia

Joesef - Play Me Something Nice

Moby - Memory Gospel

Flume & London Grammar - Let You Know