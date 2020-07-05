MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 07.05.20
Here's what Patrick played on this week's Midnight Melancholy
July 5, 2020
Every Saturday night Patrick brings you an hour of downtempo tracks and here's what he played on a special 4th of July edition of Midnight Melancholy:
The Brand New Heavies - Sometimes (J DIlla Remix) (Feat. Q-Tip)
guardin - give me something
charlie toØ human & xJK - shh
potsu - just friends
SPEECHLESS - Float
Jasper Tygner - Something Else (feat. Ruby Wood)
SadBoyProfilic & Thomas Reid - Just Like You Do
Joya Mooi - Hold You Tight
Joji - Sanctuary
Tom Misch - Lost in Paris (feat. GoldLink)
guccihighwaters - rope
Tycho - L
Hazy Year - Magnolia
Joesef - Play Me Something Nice
Moby - Memory Gospel
Flume & London Grammar - Let You Know