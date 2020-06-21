MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 06.21.20

Every Saturday night at midnight Patrick plays an hour of downtempo tracks. Here's what he spun on 6.21.2020:

Joji - Gimme Love (Channel Tres Remix)

B-ahwe - Sweet

The Deli - 5:32 PM

guardin - Snowflakes

charlie toØ​ human - the bluebird's dream

Tom Misch - Movie

Jai Paul - Do You Love Her

Madvillain - Accordion

Justnormal - Dark Wood

Chrome Sparks - Marijuana

Funky DL - Fanatic (Instrumental)

Tricky - Hell Is Around The Corner

BluntOne - Monk Serenity

AUDREY NUNA - Time

Massive Attack - Dissolved Girl