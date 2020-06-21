MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 06.21.20
Here's what Patrick played on this week's Midnight Melancholy
June 21, 2020
Every Saturday night at midnight Patrick plays an hour of downtempo tracks. Here's what he spun on 6.21.2020:
Joji - Gimme Love (Channel Tres Remix)
B-ahwe - Sweet
The Deli - 5:32 PM
guardin - Snowflakes
charlie toØ human - the bluebird's dream
Tom Misch - Movie
Jai Paul - Do You Love Her
Madvillain - Accordion
Justnormal - Dark Wood
Chrome Sparks - Marijuana
Funky DL - Fanatic (Instrumental)
Tricky - Hell Is Around The Corner
BluntOne - Monk Serenity
AUDREY NUNA - Time
Massive Attack - Dissolved Girl