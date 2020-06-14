MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 06.14.20
Here's what Patrick played on this week's Midnight Melancholy
June 14, 2020
Every Saturday at midnight Patrick brings you an hour of downtwmpo tracks on Midnight Melancholy. Here's what he played this week:
Chromatics - Running Up That Hill
Jasper Tygner - FTLOG
Slow Dancing Society - A Song To Help You Remember To Forget
Burial - Archangel
Grimes - Symphonia IX (My Wait Is U)
Binkbeats & Jamie Lidell - Highwire
H E R B - Unfaithful
Nothingtosay - Lullaby
Radiohead - Climbing Up the Walls (Zero 7 Remix)
Calundé - The Rules
dryhope - White Oak
90sFlav - Wish You Still Felt That Way (feat. sophie meiers)
the xx - I Dare You
BADBADNOTGOOD & Samuel T. Herring - Time Moves Slow
Flying Lotus & Kendrick Lamar - Never Catch Me