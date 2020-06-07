MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 06.07.20

Here's what Patrick played on June 7th:

Thundercat - Interstellar Love

Aso - Sun Will Shine

tomppabeats - Monday Loop

your best friend jippy - jandaya

Little Dragon - Constant Surprises

Arlo Parks - Eugene

HOMESHAKE - Just Like My

Puma Blue - Moon Undah Water

ESPRIT 空想 - Warmpop

Mndsgn - Browneez

David Cutter Music - Loose 90

Moonspatz - Think For Yourself

mk.gee - ck

Martina Topley-Bird - Sandpaper Kisses

Ｊｅｒｉｃｈｏ 幽霊 - I Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Aiivawn Lofi Remix)​

Gorillaz - Hong Kong