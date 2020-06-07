MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 06.07.20
Here's what Patrick played on June 7th:
Thundercat - Interstellar Love
Aso - Sun Will Shine
tomppabeats - Monday Loop
your best friend jippy - jandaya
Little Dragon - Constant Surprises
Arlo Parks - Eugene
HOMESHAKE - Just Like My
Puma Blue - Moon Undah Water
ESPRIT 空想 - Warmpop
Mndsgn - Browneez
David Cutter Music - Loose 90
Moonspatz - Think For Yourself
mk.gee - ck
Martina Topley-Bird - Sandpaper Kisses
Ｊｅｒｉｃｈｏ 幽霊 - I Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Aiivawn Lofi Remix)
Gorillaz - Hong Kong