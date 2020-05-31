MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 05.31.20
Here's what Patrick played on this week's Midnight Melancholy
May 31, 2020
Here's what Patrick played on this week's Midnight Melancholy:
Blank Banshee - B:/ Start Up
Jamie xx - Gosh
Tommy Guerrero - Freedom in Truth
Hazy Year - Early Thinking
potsu - i'm closing my eyes (feat. shiloh)
j^p^n - bloom
Jazzinuff - Mental Acupuncture
Twenty One Pilots - Heathens (MarkyPaligs Remix)
FKA twigs - cellophane
Nays - into sunshine
Kid Koala - Gorillaz Routine
Uyama Hiroto - Extension
DLJ - Further
ØDYSSEE and B-Side - Blue Lounge
Amber Mark - Hear-Shaped Box
Disclosure - Help Me Lose My Mind (feat. London Grammar)
J Dilla, Common, & D'Angelo - So Far To Go