MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 05.31.20

Here's what Patrick played on this week's Midnight Melancholy:

Blank Banshee - B:/ Start Up

Jamie xx - Gosh

Tommy Guerrero - Freedom in Truth

Hazy Year - Early Thinking

potsu - i'm closing my eyes (feat. shiloh)

j^p^n - bloom

Jazzinuff - Mental Acupuncture

Twenty One Pilots - Heathens (MarkyPaligs Remix)

FKA twigs - cellophane

Nays - into sunshine

Kid Koala - Gorillaz Routine

Uyama Hiroto - Extension

DLJ - Further

ØDYSSEE and B-Side - Blue Lounge

Amber Mark - Hear-Shaped Box

Disclosure - Help Me Lose My Mind (feat. London Grammar)

J Dilla, Common, & D'Angelo - So Far To Go