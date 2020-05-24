MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 05.24.20

Here's the downtempo tracks Patrick played this week:

Jai Paul - jasmine - demo

Kupla - Kingdom in Blue

benny boi - Stars Above

Inwards - Bright Serpent

LION BABE - Treat Me Like Fire

Boards of Canada - Roygbiv

Plusma - Bistro (Intro)

kibishi - bad weather

Portishead - Dummy

Philantrophe & tusken. - Pueblo

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes - Nightrider (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

cafe.wav - let's drink tea and talk about our fears.

Toonorth - RIP Fritz

dctaphn - Send Me Your Dreams Where Nobody Hides

Nightmares On Wax - On It Maestro

Nujabes - luv(sic) pt. 3 (feat. Shing02)

Mint Royale - Dancehall Places