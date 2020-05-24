MIDNIGHT MELANCHOLY PLAYLIST: 05.24.20
Here's what Patrick played on this week's Midnight Melancholy
May 24, 2020
Here's the downtempo tracks Patrick played this week:
Jai Paul - jasmine - demo
Kupla - Kingdom in Blue
benny boi - Stars Above
Inwards - Bright Serpent
LION BABE - Treat Me Like Fire
Boards of Canada - Roygbiv
Plusma - Bistro (Intro)
kibishi - bad weather
Portishead - Dummy
Philantrophe & tusken. - Pueblo
Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes - Nightrider (feat. Freddie Gibbs)
cafe.wav - let's drink tea and talk about our fears.
Toonorth - RIP Fritz
dctaphn - Send Me Your Dreams Where Nobody Hides
Nightmares On Wax - On It Maestro
Nujabes - luv(sic) pt. 3 (feat. Shing02)
Mint Royale - Dancehall Places