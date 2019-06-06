The IIconics’ Peyton Royce Talks WWE Raw, Women’s Tag Team Championships and More

WWE will be coming to the SAP Center for WWE Monday Night Raw on June 10th, and one of its stars, Peyton Royce (one half of the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics) talked with Patrick about the upcoming show.

Royce talked with Patrick about dealing with jet lag, how her and fellow tag team partner Billie Kay have stayed strong within the women’s division, hanging out backstage with Matthew McConaughey​, and being able to intimidate Roman Reigns. Also, what does she plan to do with Brock Lesnar’s boom box Money in the Bank brief case? Listen in below to find out!