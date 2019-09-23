Interview: Ricochet with Patrick

WWE Raw and Smackdown Live are taking over the Chase Center Monday, September 23rd and Tuesday the 24th, where WWE Superstars like Brock Lesnor, Seth Rollins, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and more are set to take center stage.

Tickets are still available over at TicketMaster.com. One of those stars, Ricochet, stopped by the ALT 105.3 studios to chat with Patrick, easily the biggest WWE fan at the station.

Ricochet and Patrick chatted about his main event 5-Way match tonight against AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio, and Robert Roode, where the five of them are competing the #1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship. He also talked about what it's like to work with Paul Heyman behind the scenes, what sets WWE apart from the numerous other wrestling companies he's worked within the past, and just how willing he is to take on the legendary Undertaker, but in a game of UNO.