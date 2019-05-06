Interview: The Midnight's Tim McEwan Talks "America Online", Upcoming Music, Star Wars, & More

LA-based synthwave act The Midnight finished up their Spring 2019 tour in Oakland Friday night at the Fox Theater, with their biggest audience to date. The band's first live performance ever was in the Bay Area, so it was only fitting to finish up their tour and play their newest song "America Online" in front of a die-hard audience.

The Midnight's Tim McEwan came by Alt 105.3 before the show to talk with Patrick about the as of yet unnamed album that "America Online" will be on, its rough release date, the general concepts the band will be going with in the future, and more. Plus, Tim gave some thoughts on the recent Star Wars films, how The Midnight approached collaborations with Timecop1983 and Nikki Flores and being able to count Chris Evans, aka Captain America, and Panic! At The Disco's Brendan Urie as fans.