Outside Lands Introduces Grass Lands
July 24, 2018
Outside Lands has announced Grass Lands - a "curated cannabis experience" at this year's festival.
Grass Lands at Outside Lands "focuses on the celebration, education, and integration of cannabis products into daily life."
Participating Partners:
- Highland Events
- Cookies
- Ona.Life
- Flow Kana
- Cannacraft
- Kiva Confections
- Lemonnade
- True Terpenes
- Mesh Brands
- Sunday Goods
- Jetty Extracts
- Emerald Exchange
- Barbary Coast
Follow @OLGrassLands on Instagram for a closer look. #OLGRASSLANDS