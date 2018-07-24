Grass Lands at Outside Lands

Outside Lands Introduces Grass Lands

July 24, 2018
Arts & Culture
Bay Area News
Festivals And Tours
News

Outside Lands has announced Grass Lands - a "curated cannabis experience" at this year's festival.

Grass Lands at Outside Lands "focuses on the celebration, education, and integration of cannabis products into daily life."

Participating Partners:

  • Highland Events
  • Cookies
  • Ona.Life
  • Flow Kana
  • Cannacraft
  • Kiva Confections
  • Lemonnade 
  • True Terpenes
  • Mesh Brands
  • Sunday Goods
  • Jetty Extracts
  • Emerald Exchange
  • Barbary Coast

Follow @OLGrassLands on Instagram for a closer look. #OLGRASSLANDS

Outside Lands 2018
Outside Lands
Grass Lands