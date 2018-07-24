Outside Lands Introduces Grass Lands

Outside Lands has announced Grass Lands - a "curated cannabis experience" at this year's festival.

Grass Lands at Outside Lands "focuses on the celebration, education, and integration of cannabis products into daily life."

Participating Partners:

Highland Events

Cookies

Ona.Life

Flow Kana

Cannacraft

Kiva Confections

Lemonnade

True Terpenes

Mesh Brands

Sunday Goods

Jetty Extracts

Emerald Exchange

Barbary Coast

