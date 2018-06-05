Outside Lands Announces Single Day Line-Up And On Sale
Outside Lands has released their 2018 single day schedules for the festival that runs on August 10th, 11th, and 12th.
Single day tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 AM at www.sfoutsidelands.com.
Friday, August 10th:
The Weeknd
Beck
ODESZA
N.E.R.D
Mac DeMarco
Father John Misty
Carly Rae Jepsen
The Growlers
Billie Eilish
Perfume Genius
Chicano Batman
Rex Orange County
Margo Price
The Mountain Goats
LAUV
Quinn XCII
Shannon & The Clams
Dermot Kennedy
Lucy Dacus
Mikky Ekko
Olivia O’Brien
Sasha Sloan
Caleborate
Nick Mulvey
Sweet Plot
Saturday, August 11th:
Florence + The Machine
Future
Bon Iver
CHVRCHES
Jamie xx
Illenium
Tycho
SOB X RBE
Big Gigantic
Daniel Caesar
Broken Social Scene
GoldLink
Lizzo
Jessie Reyez
Whethan
Smokepurpp
Poolside
Cuco
Amen Dunes
Pale Waves
Gang Of Youths
Freya Ridings
GoGo Penguin
Jack Harlow
Knox Fortune
Kikagaku Moyo
Sunday, August 12th:
Janet Jackson
DJ Snake
Portugal. The Man
James Blake
Chromeo
The Internet
BØRNS
Gryffin
Tash Sultana
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
LP
Sabrina Claudio
Kelela
Claptone
Bahamas
Saba
Aquilo
Tyler Childers
Kailee Morgue
Durand Jones & The Indications
Monophonics
Hot Flash Heat Wave
Dick Stusso