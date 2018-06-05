Outside Lands Announces Single Day Line-Up And On Sale

Outside Lands has released their 2018 single day schedules for the festival that runs on August 10th, 11th, and 12th.

Single day tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 AM at www.sfoutsidelands.com.

Friday, August 10th:

The Weeknd

Beck

ODESZA

N.E.R.D

Mac DeMarco

Father John Misty

Carly Rae Jepsen

The Growlers

Billie Eilish

Perfume Genius

Chicano Batman

Rex Orange County

Margo Price

The Mountain Goats

LAUV

Quinn XCII

Shannon & The Clams

Dermot Kennedy

Lucy Dacus

Mikky Ekko

Olivia O’Brien

Sasha Sloan

Caleborate

Nick Mulvey

Sweet Plot

Saturday, August 11th:

Florence + The Machine

Future

Bon Iver

CHVRCHES

Jamie xx

Illenium

Tycho

SOB X RBE

Big Gigantic

Daniel Caesar

Broken Social Scene

GoldLink

Lizzo

Jessie Reyez

Whethan

Smokepurpp

Poolside

Cuco

Amen Dunes

Pale Waves

Gang Of Youths

Freya Ridings

GoGo Penguin

Jack Harlow

Knox Fortune

Kikagaku Moyo

Sunday, August 12th:

Janet Jackson

DJ Snake

Portugal. The Man

James Blake

Chromeo

The Internet

BØRNS

Gryffin

Tash Sultana

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

LP

Sabrina Claudio

Kelela

Claptone

Bahamas

Saba

Aquilo

Tyler Childers

Kailee Morgue

Durand Jones & The Indications

Monophonics

Hot Flash Heat Wave

Dick Stusso