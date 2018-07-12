Outside Lands Announces The Barbary Comedy Line-Up

The 2018 Outside Lands has announced the comedy and improv line-up for the festival's renowned The Barbary tent.

Co-curated by SF Sketchfest, this year's lineup is headlined by Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Game Night), Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens podcast), and Michelle Wolf (The Daily Show).

The stage will also feature improv, podcasts, a collaborative performance of the music from the films of Wes Anderson.

Also Featured:

Hanging With Paul Scheer

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Red Room Orchestra Play Music From the Films of Wes Anderson

Rhys Darby

James Acaster

Naomi Ekperigin

Sam Jay

Eliza Skinner

Taylor Tomlinson

Jr De Guzman

Pat Regan

Emily Catalano

Find out more at www.sfoutsidelands.com.