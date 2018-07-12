Outside Lands Announces The Barbary Comedy Line-Up
July 12, 2018
The 2018 Outside Lands has announced the comedy and improv line-up for the festival's renowned The Barbary tent.
Co-curated by SF Sketchfest, this year's lineup is headlined by Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Game Night), Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens podcast), and Michelle Wolf (The Daily Show).
The stage will also feature improv, podcasts, a collaborative performance of the music from the films of Wes Anderson.
Also Featured:
- Hanging With Paul Scheer
- Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
- Red Room Orchestra Play Music From the Films of Wes Anderson
- Rhys Darby
- James Acaster
- Naomi Ekperigin
- Sam Jay
- Eliza Skinner
- Taylor Tomlinson
- Jr De Guzman
- Pat Regan
- Emily Catalano
Find out more at www.sfoutsidelands.com.