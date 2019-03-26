Outside Lands 2019 Line-Up Is Here

Outside Lands has announced the line-up for the 2019 3-day festival.

This year's festival features headliners Paul Simon, Childish Gambino, and Twenty One Pilots along with notable acts like The Lumineers, Flume, Blink-182, and more!

The 12th year of the festival in San Francisco’s historic Golden Gate Park is August 9 - 11 and will feature all those great bands plus art and some of the Bay Area best food.

3-Day GA and VIP tickets go on sale Thursday, March 28th at 10 am PT at www.SFOutsideLands.com.

Pricing:

3-Day General Admission - $385.00 + fees

3-Day VIP - $815.00 + fees

Golden Gate Pass (new offering) - $1,595.00 + fees

3-Day Local Shuttle Pass - $49.50

3-Day Regional Shuttle Pass - starting at $112.00 + fees

The confirmed Outside Lands 2019 lineup:

Paul Simon

Childish Gambino

Twenty One Pilots

The Lumineers

Flume

Blink-182

Kygo

Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals

Leon Bridges

Kacey Musgraves

Lil Wayne

Hozier

RL Grime

Ella Mai

Counting Crows

Flying Lotus 3D

Alina Baraz

Mavis Staples

Bebe Rexha

Sheck Wes

The Neighbourhood

Santigold

Better Oblivion Community Center

Toro y Moi

Denzel Curry

Lauren Daigle

San Holo

Judah & the Lion

Big Wild

Bob Moses

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

Wallows

Yaeji

Masego

Phosphorescent

Tierra Whack

DJ Koze

NoMBe

Nahko And Medicine For The People

Aurora

Justin Martin

Dean Lewis

Bea Miller

Shallou

Luttrell

The California Honeydrops

Cautious Clay

half•alive

The Marías

Brasstracks

CupCakKe

Cherry Glazerr

P-Lo

Caamp

Weyes Blood

PJ Morton

The Funk Hunters

Still Woozy

Taylor Bennett

MorMor

Miya Folick

ALLBLACK

SYML

Leven Kali

Alex Lahey

Jupiter & Okwess

Delacey

Altin Gün

Grateful Shred

Amo Amo

Boyfriend

The Seshen

Rainbow Girls

Sandy’s

(Lineup is not final and subject to change)