Outside Lands 2019 Line-Up Is Here
March 26, 2019
Outside Lands has announced the line-up for the 2019 3-day festival.
This year's festival features headliners Paul Simon, Childish Gambino, and Twenty One Pilots along with notable acts like The Lumineers, Flume, Blink-182, and more!
The 12th year of the festival in San Francisco’s historic Golden Gate Park is August 9 - 11 and will feature all those great bands plus art and some of the Bay Area best food.
3-Day GA and VIP tickets go on sale Thursday, March 28th at 10 am PT at www.SFOutsideLands.com.
Pricing:
- 3-Day General Admission - $385.00 + fees
- 3-Day VIP - $815.00 + fees
- Golden Gate Pass (new offering) - $1,595.00 + fees
- 3-Day Local Shuttle Pass - $49.50
- 3-Day Regional Shuttle Pass - starting at $112.00 + fees
The confirmed Outside Lands 2019 lineup:
- Paul Simon
- Childish Gambino
- Twenty One Pilots
- The Lumineers
- Flume
- Blink-182
- Kygo
- Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals
- Leon Bridges
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lil Wayne
- Hozier
- RL Grime
- Ella Mai
- Counting Crows
- Flying Lotus 3D
- Alina Baraz
- Mavis Staples
- Bebe Rexha
- Sheck Wes
- The Neighbourhood
- Santigold
- Better Oblivion Community Center
- Toro y Moi
- Denzel Curry
- Lauren Daigle
- San Holo
- Judah & the Lion
- Big Wild
- Bob Moses
- Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
- Wallows
- Yaeji
- Masego
- Phosphorescent
- Tierra Whack
- DJ Koze
- NoMBe
- Nahko And Medicine For The People
- Aurora
- Justin Martin
- Dean Lewis
- Bea Miller
- Shallou
- Luttrell
- The California Honeydrops
- Cautious Clay
- half•alive
- The Marías
- Brasstracks
- CupCakKe
- Cherry Glazerr
- P-Lo
- Caamp
- Weyes Blood
- PJ Morton
- The Funk Hunters
- Still Woozy
- Taylor Bennett
- MorMor
- Miya Folick
- ALLBLACK
- SYML
- Leven Kali
- Alex Lahey
- Jupiter & Okwess
- Delacey
- Altin Gün
- Grateful Shred
- Amo Amo
- Boyfriend
- The Seshen
- Rainbow Girls
- Sandy’s
(Lineup is not final and subject to change)