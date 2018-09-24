Oakland A's Playoff Tickets To Go On-Sale

The Oakland A's are so close to clinching a playoff spot, the team is ready to sell playoff tickets starting this Thursday for A's Access members and on Friday for the general public.

The Athletics almost took the spot had they not lost to the Twins on Sunday. But they can take it all the way with a win today against the Mariners or if the Tampa Bay Rays were lose to Yankees, who they are likely to face in the single-game American League wild card playoff.

The A's are currently behind the Yankees by 1.5 games.

A's Access Members have exclusivity to tickets on Thursday at 9:00am. If the team advance in the American League Division Series, tickets go on-sale Friday morning at 9:00am. A's fans can become Access members by visiting www.athletics.com/2019.

Postseason tickets will be available online at www.athletics.com/postseason.