No Mercy! Season 2 of 'Cobra Kai' Releases New Trailer

On Thursday, YouTube Originals released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of their hit series Cobra Kai.

Backed with a cover of Bananarama’s hit song "Cruel Summer" from the original 1984 soundtrack of Karate Kid, the trailer begins with an ad for Miyagi-Do, a new karate dojo Ralph Macchio’s Danny LaRusso is opening up.

At the end of the first season, we got a glimpse of John Kreese, played by Martin Kove making his return from the original movies. We also get to see both Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do’s students and the decades-old rivalry heating up between LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Watch the trailer for season 2 of Cobra Kai, here…

Video of First Look Cobra Kai Season 2 | Official Teaser

Cobra Kai premieres on YouTube Premium on April 24.