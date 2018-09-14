Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails

Nine Inch Nails Play 'Broken' for First Time Ever

By: Christine

September 14, 2018

The latest Nine Inch Nails tour kicked off last night, and BOY did they start strong. 

Long time fans will recognize that the band kicked off their set with the entire Broken EP - something they've never done before.

Watch this fan video of "Happiness in Slavery", a song Nine Inch Nails hasn't played live in over 20 years:

The entire 1992 eight-song EP was played through in order, leaving fans basically in shock. Watch another Broken track below: 

