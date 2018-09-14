Nine Inch Nails Play 'Broken' for First Time Ever
By: Christine
September 14, 2018
The latest Nine Inch Nails tour kicked off last night, and BOY did they start strong.
Related: Nine Inch Nails Share New Song “God Break Down The Door”
Night one with The Jesus And Mary Chain & Tobacco
9.13.18 - Comerica Theatre - Phoenix, AZ
Photo: Corinne Schiavonne #NINONTOUR pic.twitter.com/bJclImgLkb
COLD AND BLACK AND INFINITE— nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) September 14, 2018
NORTH AMERICA 2018https://t.co/bbcVhQR07I
Long time fans will recognize that the band kicked off their set with the entire Broken EP - something they've never done before.
Watch this fan video of "Happiness in Slavery", a song Nine Inch Nails hasn't played live in over 20 years:
The entire 1992 eight-song EP was played through in order, leaving fans basically in shock. Watch another Broken track below: