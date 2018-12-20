New 'Men In Black: International' Trailer Reunites 'Thor' Stars
On Thursday, Sony Pictures revealed the first look trailer for the rebooted Men In Black: International movie.
The spin-off reunites Thor: Ragnarok stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson who now leads the franchise in an all-new alien adventure. As part of the ultra-secret organization, sworn to protect the planet earth from the scum of the universe, Agents M and H must face their most dangerous threat to the M.I.B., a mole in the organization!
Also new to 'Men In Black' Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible - Fallout), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) and Liam Neeson (Taken).
Emma Thompson will reprise her Men In Black 3 character Agent O in the new M.I.B. film and is directed by Academy Award nominee F. Gary Gray. Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones will not be returning to the franchise.
Men In Black: International is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 14, 2019.