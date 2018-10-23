A New 'Mary Poppins Returns' Trailer Magically Appears Online

Tuesday saw an all-new preview for Walt Disney Studio's Mary Poppins Returns which features a snippet of the new song "Can You Imagine That?" sung by Emily Blunt.

Keeping with the tone of the original 1964 classic that starred Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, the preview gives us a good mix of song and dance numbers expected in the new film. Like the original, Mary Poppins Returns will marry live action with traditional animation and will incorporate CGI.

Watch the new 'Mary Poppins Returns' preview, here...

Video of Mary Poppins Returns | Special Look

Along with Blunt, the film co-stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw, Julie Walters, Colin Firth and Meryl Streep. 92 year-old Dick Van Dyke returns, not as the beloved Bert, instead, as a different character. He can be seen briefly dancing up a storm.

Related: Watch The New 'Mary Poppins Returns' Trailer

Walt Disney Studio's Mary Poppins Returns will arrive in theaters on December 19.

