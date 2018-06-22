New Kurt Cobain Exhibit Opens Next Month in Ireland

One of rock's most beloved and celebrated musicians will be remembered in Ireland beginning this July.

The Museum of Style Icons has been working closely with Kurt Cobain's family to bring his legacy to life with an exhibit of his personal belongings.

His family has worked to transport many special items, from his car to his clothing to his art, to Ireland, where the Cobain family's ancestry dates back to the late 1800s.

These never-before-showcased artifacts will be on display at Growing Up Kurt Cobain, which opens July 19. Past exhibits have included The Beatles, Elvis Presley, and Prince.

The showcase runs through September 30, so if you find yourself in Ireland, make a visit to the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge! After it wraps, the exhibit will continue at The Museo de la Moda in Santiago, Chile.