Win Not So Silent Night Tickets at Metro by T-Mobile Stores

Metro by T-Mobile is giving you a chance to win tickets to ALT 105.3's Not So Silent Night with Mumford & Sons, twenty one pilots, The Raconteurs, The 1975, Of Monsters and Men, and White Reaper! Enter for your chance to win at these specific Metro by T-Mobile stores (date and times are listed).

Run to your nearest Metro store and find out why Metro has the best deal in wireless. And it’s only at Metro.

