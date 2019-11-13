Win Not So Silent Night Tickets at Metro by T-Mobile Stores
November 13, 2019
Metro by T-Mobile is giving you a chance to win tickets to ALT 105.3's Not So Silent Night with Mumford & Sons, twenty one pilots, The Raconteurs, The 1975, Of Monsters and Men, and White Reaper! Enter for your chance to win at these specific Metro by T-Mobile stores (date and times are listed).
- Saturday, November 23rd from 12Noon - 2:00pm
Metro by T-Mobile Store: Located at 1777b S. Bascom Ave. Campbell, CA 95008
- Saturday, November 30th from 12Noon - 2:00pm
Metro by T-Mobile Store: Located at 613 Blossom Hill Road San Jose, CA 95123
- Friday, December 6th from 4:00pm - 6:00pm
Metro by T-Mobile Store: Located at 7172 Amador Plaza Road Dublin, CA 94568
Run to your nearest Metro store and find out why Metro has the best deal in wireless. And it’s only at Metro.