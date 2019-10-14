ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2019: Parking & Public Transportation

Information on where to park and how to get to ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2019.

Address:

525 W Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113

Parking:

There are over 6,000 parking spaces located within a ½ mile radius of the SAP Center at San Jose. Approximately 1,500 spaces are located on-site in the large parking lot next to the building with entry from either Santa Clara or Julian Streets. There are another 500 spaces in the lots less than one block from the building off Santa Clara Street at Autumn, Montgomery and Cahill Streets. There are many other parking lots located throughout the area, usually opening 2.5 hours prior to the scheduled start time of the event.

There are designated accessible parking spaces for disabled guests at both entrances. The parking attendants or San Jose Police in the area can direct you to the locations. In order to park in one of the designated spaces, you must have a disabled plate or placard. Standard parking rates apply for parking in the disabled parking spaces.

Public Transportation:

VTA - The VTA (Valley Transit Authority) buses services Diridon Station. The VTA Vasona Light Rail also serves SAP Center at San Jose area with a light rail station near Diridon Station and on San Fernando Street at Delmas Avenue. The Vasona Light Rail service connects Campbell to SAP Center at San Jose and beyond to downtown, north to Mountain View and south to Santa Teresa. VTA.ORG

Caltrain - Click here for the Caltrain schedule. Due to logistics and Electrification construction projects, Caltrain does not hold trains after concerts at SAP Center. No Weekend Train Service between Bayshore and San Francisco station: Beginning on Oct. 6 through Spring 2019, Caltrain will not be serving San Francisco and 22nd Street station. Bus Bridge will be provided. Click here for more information.

ACE Train - Take the Ace train to Diridon Station. www.acerail.com

Capitol Corridor - Capitolcorridor.org or call 877-974-3322. Diridon Station from Auburn, Rocklin, Roseville, Sacramento, Davis, Suisun/Fairfield, Martinez, Richmond, Berkeley, Emeryville, Oakland, Hayward, and Fremont/Centerville.

Rideshare/Drop-off-Pick-Up:

SAP Center provides accessible drop-off/pick-up areas located across the street on Montgomery Street (across from The Grill) and on Autumn Street (across Santa Clara Street from the South Entrance). Guests with disabilities may be dropped off and picked up at the North Entrance curb. The driver will be required to pay for entry into the parking lot but will be refunded when exiting the lot after dropping-off a guest with a disability.

Ushers will be happy to assist guests with disabilities to enter the building and escort them to their seat if desired. For pick-up after an event, the driver would return to the same North Entrance curb. Ushers will also be happy to escort guests with disabilities back to the drop-off location.

Please be aware that for the 20-30 minutes following the conclusion of an event Santa Clara Street from Autumn to Cahill Streets is closed to vehicular traffic for the safety of guests exiting SAP Center. Autumn Street from Santa Clara to St. John Streets is also closed to Vehicular Traffic

SAP Center has identified a Pick-Up location for guests exiting the arena. This is conveniently located a block away from SAP Center at 43-93 Stockton Ave. San Jose, CA 95126. This is conveniently located near Whole Foods Market.

Upon exiting SAP Center, walk Westbound on Santa Clara St. then cross Stockton Ave. at the light. Turn right onto Stockton Ave., the pickup area curb is located 50 ft. ahead.