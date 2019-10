ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2019: General Information

ALT 105.3 presents Not So Silent Night 2019 at the SAP Center in San Jose on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

FEATURING:

Mumford and Sons

twenty one pilots

The 1975

The Raconteurs

Of Monsters and Men

White Reaper

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, October 17 from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM with the password "ALT1053" - Public tickets go on-sale Friday, October 18 at 10:00 AM PST at Ticketmaster.com.