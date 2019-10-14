ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2019: FAQ

Here are the frequently asked questions regarding ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2019.

TICKETS:

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

LINE-UP:

Mumford & Sons

twenty one pilots

The Raconteurs

The 1975

Of Monsters and Men

White Reaper

SET TIMES: Coming Soon!

LOCATION:

SAP Center

525 W. Santa Clara Street

San Jose, CA 95113

BOX OFFICE NUMBERS:

The ticket office can be reached at (408) 287-9200 during business hours.

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

Mon – Fri: 10:00AM – 3:00PM

Saturday & Sunday: Closed unless the event is occurring.

The Box Office is located at the southeast corner of the Arena, on the corner of Santa Clara Street and Autumn Street.

TYPES OF PAYMENT ACCEPTED:

The Box Office accepts Cash, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express as methods of payment.

WILL CALL:

Will call is available two hours prior to the start of the event.

Will call is part of the South Ticket Office, on Autumn St near Santa Clara St.

Customers must present the actual credit card used for the purchase, a photo ID and the Ticketmaster confirmation number in order to receive their tickets.

IS THERE AN AGE RESTRICTION?

No, the show is all ages

ALCOHOL:

To purchase alcoholic beverages, patrons must present valid government-issued photo identification and be at least 21 years of age. (United States-issued ID card/driver’s license or passport only. No exceptions.)

CAMERA & AUDIO/VIDEO RECORDERS:

The use of still cameras (film or digital) and video & audio recorders is regulated by the promoter of each event. In many cases, the camera policy is not finalized until the day of the event and is subject to last-minute changes. In most cases for concerts, cameras that are considered professional in nature or have a detachable lens are prohibited. Normally, cameras that can fit into a guest’s pocket are allowed. Still cameras (film or digital) are permitted for Sharks games and other professional or amateur sporting events, as long as the lens does not exceed six inches in length. Video cameras are rarely permitted. When cameras are prohibited, guests are encouraged to take them back to their car or check them in at the entrances. Tri-pods or single-pods are also not permitted at any event held at SAP Center at San Jose, as they can cause a tripping hazard in the event of an evacuation.

RE-ENTRY:

SAP Center at San Jose has a general “no re-entry” policy during all events. Should a guest of the arena have an emergency or a legitimate purpose to exit and re-enter the building, the guest may obtain proper authorization and have their ticket scanned out. As a rule, only one guest per group is allowed to exit and re-enter.

GENERAL RULES: ENHANCED SECURITY MEASURES!

SAP Center at San Jose, Silicon Valley Sports & Entertainment, law enforcement agencies, and the NHL have announced changes in Security measures for all Guests attending events at SAP Center.

All Guests will be subject to search, which may include the use of Electronic devices, pat-downs and inspections of bags. Only small purses and baby bags will be permitted in the Building. Guests are discouraged from bringing unnecessary items to SAP Center Events.