ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2019 Artist: White Reaper

October 14, 2019
The New ALT 105.3 FM - The Bay Area's Alternative
White Reaper (Photo credit: Lance Bangs/Elektra Records)

(Photo credit: Lance Bangs/Elektra Records)

Categories: 
ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night

Learn about White Reaper before they take the stage at ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2019. Origin Louisville, Kentucky

Members: Tony Esposito, Ryan Hater, Sam Wilkerson, Nick Wilkerson and Hunter Thompson

Around the Web: Official Site - Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

About White Reaper
White Reaper is a garage punk band based in Louisville, Kentucky. The band is composed of Tony Esposito, Ryan Hater, Nick Wilkerson, Hunter Thompson, and Sam Wilkerson.

 
Tags: 
ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2019
ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night
White Reaper