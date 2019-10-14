ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2019 Artist: White Reaper
October 14, 2019
Learn about White Reaper before they take the stage at ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2019. Origin Louisville, Kentucky
Members: Tony Esposito, Ryan Hater, Sam Wilkerson, Nick Wilkerson and Hunter Thompson
Around the Web: Official Site - Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube
About White Reaper
White Reaper is a garage punk band based in Louisville, Kentucky. The band is composed of Tony Esposito, Ryan Hater, Nick Wilkerson, Hunter Thompson, and Sam Wilkerson.
