ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2019 Artist: White Reaper

Learn about White Reaper before they take the stage at ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night 2019. Origin Louisville, Kentucky

Members: Tony Esposito, Ryan Hater, Sam Wilkerson, Nick Wilkerson and Hunter Thompson

Around the Web: Official Site - Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

About White Reaper

White Reaper is a garage punk band based in Louisville, Kentucky. The band is composed of Tony Esposito, Ryan Hater, Nick Wilkerson, Hunter Thompson, and Sam Wilkerson.