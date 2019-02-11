Will Smith and Mena Massoud in 'Aladdin' (Photo credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

(Photo credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

New 'Aladdin' Teaser Reveals Will Smith's Genie

February 11, 2019
Categories: 
Arts & Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

Walt Disney Pictures has released the first teaser for the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of their 1992 animated film Aladdin

The new teaser reveals Will Smith as Genie, a role made popular by the vocal personality of the late Robin Williams.

Watch the new Aladdin teaser, here…

The live-action film is directed by British filmmaker Guy Ritchie (The Man from U.N.C.L.E.) and is written by John August (Dark Shadows). The film also stars Mena Massoud (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) as the title character and Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) as Jasmine.

Aladdin is set to be set free in theaters on May 24, 2019.

Tags: 
Aladdin
Will Smith
teaser
preview
trailer
Movie
Film