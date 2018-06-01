New 4 AM Last Call Bill Passes State Senate
June 1, 2018
Scott Wiener's Bill to extend last call to 4 AM in select cities has passed another hurdle - the California State Senate.
#SB905 would allow, but not require, LA, San Francisco, Oakland, West Hollywood, Sacramento, Long Beach, and Palm Springs to extend their hours.
Next step, the bill goes up for debate and vote in State Assembly. Then it is off the the Governor.
If passed, the law would go into effect in 2019 with a review in 2025/26.
The Senate just passed my bill (#SB905) allowing, but not requiring, 7 CA cities to extend nightlife hours to 4 am. The cities are LA, San Francisco, Oakland, West Hollywood, Sacramento, Long Beach, & Palm Springs. Let’s move away from our one-size-fits-all approach to nightlife. pic.twitter.com/4Mz0AVfkUD— Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) May 30, 2018