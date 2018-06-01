New 4 AM Last Call Bill Passes State Senate

Scott Wiener's Bill to extend last call to 4 AM in select cities has passed another hurdle - the California State Senate.

#SB905 would allow, but not require, LA, San Francisco, Oakland, West Hollywood, Sacramento, Long Beach, and Palm Springs to extend their hours.

Next step, the bill goes up for debate and vote in State Assembly. Then it is off the the Governor.

If passed, the law would go into effect in 2019 with a review in 2025/26.