New 3-Mile Trail Opens For Pedestrians And Cyclists On Tahoe Shore

At the end of June a new trail opened at the northeast Shore of Lake Tahoe. The 3-mile Tahoe East Shore Trail provides 3-miles of beaches and views that had never been available before for pedestrians and cyclists.

It's a 10-foot wide trail with 17 vista points as well as 11 designated shoreline access points. One of its most notable aspects is an 810-foot bridge over the lake between Sand Harbor & Incline Village.

The trail stretches from Sand Harbor in Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park to the Tunnel Creek Cafe in Incline Village and it takes you around and beneath Highway 28.

It was contrsucted as part of a $40+ million plan to improve safety on that highway and it makes it simpler for people to access the beach at Sand Harbor.