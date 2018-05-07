Netflix Releases 'Arrested Development' Season 5 Trailer

The Bluth Family are back together, whether they like it or not! On Monday, Netflix revealed the fifth season trailer for the hit comedy series Arrested Development.

Watch the trailer, here...



Video of Arrested Development - Season 5 | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

In the aftermath of Cinco de Quatro, the Bluth family are all facing one question, that no one quite has the answer to; where is Lucille Two? As this Netflix (semi) original series returns, the Bluths are back together, and finally getting the award they think they deserve – for family of the year. A development which will help Lindsay as she begins her campaign for Congress, to become ‘part of the problem’.

Portia de Rossi in 'Arrested Development' (Photo credit: Saeed Adyani/Netflix)

But whatever happens, Michael will always come back to save the family. Probably. Updates available at their website, VoteBluth.com from the Bluth for Family of the Year campaign.

The Netflix (semi) original series brings back Jason Bateman, Jeffrey Tambor, Michael Cera Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, David Cross, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale and Portia de Rossi. The series is produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Mitchell Hurwitz, Jim Vallely and Richie Rosenstock.

The Bluth Family in 'Arrested Development' (Photo credit: Saeed Adyani/Netflix)

Arrested Development will launch on Netflix on May 29.