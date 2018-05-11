Mike McCready

MusiCares Honors Mike McCready

By: Ryan Castle

May 11, 2018

Last night was a night to remember at Seattle's Showbox as music's A-list gathered to play and honor Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, this year's recipient of the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award from MusiCares.

Since 2005, the award has been bestowed on 13 recording artists recognizing their devotion to helping other addicts with the recovery process. The benefit concert held each year raises funds to help members of the music community needing access to treatment regardless of their financial situation.

Amazing night last night at the Concert for Recovery with @pearljam's #MikeMcCready, @officialduffmckagan @nancywilson @chadsmithofficial @barrettmartinofficial @joelmchale and a ton more.

A post shared by Ryan Castle (@ryandic) on

The evening was hosted by Joel McHale and featured performances from Mark ArmDuff McKaganNancy WilsonBarrett MartinKim VirantMike NessChad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and many, many more.

The set of covers featured songs from the likes of Thin LizzyPink FloydThe Stooges, and Cheap Trick. The highlight of the evening was a haunting version of "River of Deceit" with Mike and Barrett, the two surviving members of Mad Season, along with Duff McKagan on bass and Starr Anna on vocals.

@PearlJam's #MikeMcCready accepts the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award from his friend and @gunsnroses bassist @officialduffmckagan in recognition of his significant dedication to and support of #MusiCares and his commitment to helping others in the addiction recovery process.

A post shared by MusiCares (@musicares) on

Previous recipients of the Stevie Ray Vaughan award are Alice Cooper, Jerry Cantrell, Ozzy Osbourne, James Hetfield, Chris Cornell, Dave Navaro, Dave Gahan, Chester Bennington, Pete Townshend, Smokey Robinson, Anthony Kiedis, and Adam Clayton

Learn more about MusiCares or make a donation here.

