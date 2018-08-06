Mike Shinoda Announce San Francisco Tour Date

Linkin Park fans have been waiting anxiously for Mike Shinoda to go on tour. Just announced, Shinoda will headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour near the end of the year.

According to Billboard, fans have been looking out for Shinoda's "first full-scale North American tour as a solo artist," since he released his solo album Post Traumatic in June. The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour will give fans that opportunity they been waiting for.

Shinoda will kick off the tour in Montreal, Canada on October 10, running through North America, with a stop in San Francisco on November 6 at The Masonic. His tour will then end on Novmeber 17 in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Check out the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour dates:

October 10 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

October 11 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

October 13 - New York, NY - The Rooftop At Pier 17

October 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore

October 15 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

October 17 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore

October 19 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

October 20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

October 21 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

October 23 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz

October 25 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

October 28 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

October 30 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

November 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

November 5 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

November 6 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

November 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

November 9 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

November 11 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

November 14 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

November 16 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

November 17 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

Tickets will be available through pre-sale starting Tuesday, August 7 on Shinoda's official website.

