Mike Shinoda Announce San Francisco Tour Date
Linkin Park fans have been waiting anxiously for Mike Shinoda to go on tour. Just announced, Shinoda will headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour near the end of the year.
According to Billboard, fans have been looking out for Shinoda's "first full-scale North American tour as a solo artist," since he released his solo album Post Traumatic in June. The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour will give fans that opportunity they been waiting for.
Shinoda will kick off the tour in Montreal, Canada on October 10, running through North America, with a stop in San Francisco on November 6 at The Masonic. His tour will then end on Novmeber 17 in Silver Spring, Maryland.
Check out the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour dates:
October 10 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
October 11 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
October 13 - New York, NY - The Rooftop At Pier 17
October 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore
October 15 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
October 17 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore
October 19 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
October 20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
October 21 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
October 23 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz
October 25 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
October 28 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
October 30 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
November 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
November 5 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
November 6 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
November 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
November 9 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
November 11 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
November 14 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues
November 16 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore
November 17 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore
Tickets will be available through pre-sale starting Tuesday, August 7 on Shinoda's official website.
