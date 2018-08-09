Weird Al And Weezer Take “Africa” To The Next Level

What could possibly be next for Weezer and “Africa”?

The band has had their biggest hit in a decade with their cover of the 1982 Toto classic, it has become a highlight of their summer tour with the Pixies, and now “Weird Al” Yankovic has gotten in on the action.

At a show Wednesday night in Los Angeles, Yankovic made a surprise appearance on stage to rip through an accordion solo with the band during “Africa”.

The rains are beyond blessed by now.

In case you missed it, last week Toto returned the favor and covered Weezer’s “Hash Pipe”.

Just a friendly reminder that this all started with a tweet.

@RiversCuomo it's about time you bless the rains down in africa — weezer cover africa by toto (@weezerafrica) December 6, 2017

What a time to be alive. Thanks internet.