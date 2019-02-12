Weezer Goes Back to 1985 in "Take On Me" Video Starring 'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard

Who better to play Rivers Cuomo in 1985 than certified 80's expert, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

Weezer has enlisted Wolfhard and his band Calpurnia to star in their clip for "Take On Me", set in the Cuomo family living room, and featuring some classic a-ha video effects. Finn plays a punky Rivers, leading his band through the 80's staple, covered by Weezer on The Teal Album.

Wolfhard is a noted Weezer fan, singing their praises to the New York Times in 2017, and covering the band for a special singles collection. He'll return in season 3 of Stranger Things on Netflix on July 4th.

The Teal Album is Weezer's 10th Top 10 album, and acts a prelude to their upcoming darker turn for The Black Album, due out on March 1st. They begin a tour with the Pixies next month.