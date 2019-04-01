Weezer Dusts off Some Deep Cuts for an Intimate NPR 'Tiny Desk' Concert

With the release of The Black Album, Weezer are once again making their way across the country. The band will continue to tour with the Pixies this month, before playing Coachella for the first of two weekends on April 13th.

Along the way, they made a stop by NPR's Tiny Desk, stripping down two new songs from The Black Album and revisiting two from the Pinkerton era. In front of a wall of books and records, the bands offers up an intimate, unpolished performance.

Related: Weezer Goes a Shade Darker but Still Smiles Through 'The Black Album'

In addition to performing "Living In L.A." and "High As A Kite", Rivers Cuomo and company revisited "Across The Sea" from their 1996 classic, and the much more rare "Longtime Sunshine." That latter was initially intended to be a part of Pinkerton, but was not made available until Cuomo's Alone: The Home Recordings of Rivers Cuomo was released in 2007.

Check out the Weezer rarity and their full NPR Tiny Desk Concert above. You can find the full list of upcoming Weezer tour dates here.