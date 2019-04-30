Watch RADIO.COM’s Album Release Webcast With Judah and the Lion

On Friday May 3rd, Judah & the Lion return with their third album, the deeply personal and powerful Pep Talks.

Written in the afterglow of their breakout success, the band has decided to tackle their own issues of death, divorce, and beyond in a revealing release that cements the Judah & the Lion sound while candidly raising the curtain on some real life struggles. It's a bold new chapter for the Nashville band, taking inventory of their own emotions and yielding some of the best music of their career.

Our new album Pep Talks is coming out May 3rd!!



As we've said, the story and hardship behind the album means a lot to us & we hope it connects with you.



If you are interested in pre-ordering the album OR would like a physical copy, you can do that here: https://t.co/pXMywSF3Rs pic.twitter.com/Nhqs2iCQ0C — Judah & the Lion (@judahandthelion) March 6, 2019

In honor of the release of Pep Talks, Judah & the Lion will be doing an exclusive album release performance, and the only way to watch is right here. Join Judah, Brian, and Nate as they dive into some of the personal stories behind their new music, and showcase their unmatched stylistic blend which is in top form on their new album.

It's a RADIO.COM Album Release Webcast with Judah & the Lion, happening right here on Friday May 3rd at 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT.

