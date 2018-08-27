Watch The Killers New “Wonderful Wonderful” Video

Nearly a year after The Killers released their fifth studio album, the boys are back with a visual for its title track.

“Wonderful Wonderful” is the lead-off song to the Vegas band’s first number one album. Wonderful Wonderful topped the Billboard album chart upon its release in September of 2017.

After a summer of festival appearances around the world, they finally found the time to release a video for song. It’s a stark black and white desert scene, that looks to be taken from the album’s cover. The lyrics play out around the shell seen on the cover and along with a girl who comes across it in the dry emptiness.

The Killers most recently released a career-spanning box set in June. The band heads to Asia for a set of shows in September.