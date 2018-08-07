Vampire Weekend Confirms “The Album’s Done Now”

We’ve been teased about new Vampire Weekend music for a few months now. First there was a snippet performed in California, then from a financial statement, but now we finally have it from Ezra himself.

“I wanted to tell you that the album is done now” singer Ezra Koenig told the crowd at Lollapalooza this weekend in Chicago. “I mean we’re mastering it but it’s done.”

Related: Is The Clue To New Vampire Weekend Music Found In a Financial Statement?

“More on that to come, but in the meantime just enjoy the rest of your summer.”

Here’s a clip of @arzE announcing that LP4 is done (tonight at Lollapalooza) pic.twitter.com/dl3GjupjJD — Team Vampire Weekend (@teamvampyweeks) August 5, 2018

Whenever we get new music from Vampire Weekend, it will be their first since 2013’s number one album Modern Vampires Of The City. While we wait, “enjoy the rest of your summer” and their last video for “Diane Young”.