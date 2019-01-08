"Uh Huh" Singer Jade Bird Sets a Date for Her Self-Titled Debut Album

Since her first EP in 2017, Jade Bird has steadily been winning over fans. The young English singer is a sensation and a student of Americana, injecting some punk attitude into her country-folk style and gathering momentum at every turn. Early critical acclaim led her to the festival circuit in 2018, playing Bonnaroo and beyond, luring in converts all around the globe.

Bird shows no sign of slowing with an announcement this week of her debut self-titled album and a tracklist including some already road-tested favorites.On April 19th the singer and songwriter's first full-length will include last year's love luck tune "Lottery", as well as the stomping single "Uh Huh" and the soaring "Love Has All Been Done Before." You can check out the full tracklist below.

1. “Ruins”

2. “Lottery”

3. “I Get No Joy”

4. “Side Effects”

5. “My Motto”

6. “Does Anybody Know”

7. “Uh Huh”

8. “Good at It”

9. “17”

10. “Love Has All Been Done Before”

11. “Going Gone”

12. “If I Die”

In March, Bird will support Hozier on his US tour.

It was last summer that we first met Jade Bird in person during one of her festival stops, where she talked with us about being a young English woman drawn to Americana. "I think it's authenticity. I think that's why people always get a radar on for foreign acts doing Americana music, but I kind of just feel into it quite naturally" she explained. "The focus is songwriting, and that's something I'm really passionate about. Live music and songwriting. I guess that's why my music kind of goes along them lines."

"I came across Dylan and Neil Young from an old family friend. That's when I picked up guitar. I remember a couple acts like Civil Wars and Chris Stapleton, just a couple like that. Crosby, Stills, and Nash really resonated with me. I was just so inspired by them and wanted to write like the narrative of Americana music."

You can hear our full talk with Jade Bird from last year below.

