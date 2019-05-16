On Tour: iDKHOW "Waiting for the Green Light" for New Album

A lot of people have found I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME.

iDKHOW, as the cool kids call them, was born in secret and stands on the shoulders of Dallon Weekes. After parting ways with Panic! At The Disco, the multi-instrument phenom poured his power-pop talents into the new project along with drummer Ryan Seaman, shying away from connection to the people he calls "past employment."

We had a chance to talk with Dallon as the band wraps up the first leg of their tour, before continuing to Europe and returning to the states this summer. These are some of the things we saw and what we learned On Tour with I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME.

Tiana Timmerberg, RADIO.COM

"We wanted to just play shows for us, with no agenda or anything, other than to just have a good time and play these songs that I had been writing and recording" explains Weekes before a show earlier this week. "If we were gonna start a band and make it a thing we needed to do it honestly and from the ground up, just like anybody else would."

The duo released their 1981 Extended Play debut in November, and in the months since they have watched their single "Choke" climb the Alternative charts and tip legions of new fans off to their secret.

"It had been playing for several weeks and I just hadn't caught it" says Dallon about hearing "Choke" on the radio. "I think I was on the way to a Taco Bell or something to get some tacos for my kids, and I was on the way back home and heard it for the first time."

"Choke" and the work of iDKHOW feels like a distilled experience for Dallon, no longer creating by committee like his days in Panic! He's clearly worked to this success away from the shadow of past projects, and that separation seems to remain important to him.

"We try not to lean on that. It's just a matter of trying to do our own thing and keep those worlds separate as possible" says Dallon about his work with other projects. "It's kind like a relationship. You break up and you go your separate ways and everybody's happy."

"You do what you gotta do to be happy" he adds. "Playing music, it's suppose to be fun. If it's not fun then you need to change something. That's the heart of it really."

Tiana Timmerberg, RADIO.COM

As an artist, Weekes has seen success before and felt the warm embrace of radio, but this time was different. "I've definitely heard songs and things that I've written on the radio before for bands that I've worked for, but this was a little bit more meaningful" he describes. "It wasn't filtered through anyone else. It wasn't watered down in any kind of way. It was straight from us to the finished product, with no in-between. No suits or anybody, any other egos or other writers trying to inject themselves into the ideas, so it meant a lot more."

Tiana Timmerberg, RADIO.COM

After a big first splash, Dallon and Ryan are already ready for the next level, saying that they have the material for a new album. "We're just waiting for the green light from the powers that be to go get it officially recorded" describes Dallon. "I have a lot of it written and ready to go, but once we get that green light I don't think it will take very long at all to make it happen."

The tour continues for iDKHOW throughout the year. You can find the full list of dates here. To hear more from Dallon Weekes, check out the full interview below.